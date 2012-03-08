FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mueller Water to sell U.S. pipe units, shares jump
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 8, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 6 years

Mueller Water to sell U.S. pipe units, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA.N) said on Thursday it agreed to sell two of its U.S. units for $89.8 million in cash to private equity firm Wynnchurch Capital, sending its shares up about 25 percent.

The company’s stock -- which was the top percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange -- was trading at $3.49. It had hit a six-month high of $3.56 earlier in the day.

The deal involves Mueller’s U.S. units United States Pipe and Foundry Company LLC and Fast Fabricators LLC, that make ductile iron pipe, restraint joint products and fittings.

Wynnchurch, which partnered with investment firm Comvest Group for the deal, will also reimburse Mueller for liabilities of about $10.2 million, Mueller said.

“The ductile iron pipe business has been volatile, which has negatively impacted our financial performance,” Mueller Chief Executive Gregory Hyland said in a statement.

Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.