MUFG hires two PWC executives to EMEA investment banking team

A woman walks past a branch of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2016.

(Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.

Randell has been appointed as executive director and head of portfolio management for leveraged finance, while Maehre joins as director for non-investment grade corporate origination.

The duo join from PWC and will report to Nick Atkinson, head of MUFG Leveraged Finance and Strategic Advisory EMEA team.