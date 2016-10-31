MUFG to buy mutual fund administration business: source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306.T) is in talks to buy a mutual fund administration business from Shinkin Central Bank (8421.T) for about 10 billion yen ($95.5 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The deal is part of Japan's largest banking group's push to expand in businesses catering to asset managers, such as fund administration and custodian services.

Under the deal, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp is in talks to acquire Shinkin Trust Bank Ltd, said the source, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Shinkin Trust Bank has about 1.3 trillion yen in administration operations for mutual funds sold by regional credit unions, who are members of Shinkin Central.

($1 = 104.7600 yen)