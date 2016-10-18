Tesla says Model 3 deliveries for new bookings in 2018
Elon Musk's Tesla Motors Inc said on Tuesday customers placing new orders for Model 3 cars will be able to take deliveries only from 2018.
Telecommunications company Liberty Global Plc said its unit, UPC Poland, has agreed to buy the cable business of Multimedia Polska SA [MULPO.UL] for an enterprise value of 3 billion zlotys ($763.5 million).
UPC Poland is the largest cable operator in Poland, while Multimedia Polska is the third-largest cable operator in the country.
Liberty, whose fiber network passed through 3.1 million homes in more than 150 cities, plans to upgrade Multimedia's network upon closing of the deal.
The company will finance the purchase with debt and cash on hand.
Credit Suisse International advised Liberty Global on the transaction.
Multimedia's insurance and energy operations will be retained by its shareholders.
Sprint Corp, the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier, estimated quarterly operating revenue above analysts' expectations as heavy promotions helped attract more postpaid customers.
SAO PAULO An activist minority shareholder in Oi SA urged the Brazilian phone carrier's board to revamp a bankruptcy protection plan presented last month, in a bid to neutralize growing pressure from large creditors like bondholders and banks.