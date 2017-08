Fire breaks out in Mumbai suburb, no reports of casualties so far

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A massive fire broke out in a furniture market in Mumbai's western suburb on Friday afternoon, but there has been no reports of casualties so far, the fire department said.

Sixteen fire engines and 12 water tankers were rushed to the spot, a Mumbai Fire Brigade Control Room official said. There was no clarity on how long it would take douse the fire,

The furniture market is in the Gulshan Nagar area of Oshiwara, a suburb in Western Mumbai.