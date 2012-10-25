Moody's downgrades for municipal finance over $200 bln this year

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors service said on Thursday that the number of rating downgrades so far this year across U.S. public finance sectors exceeded a par amount of $200 billion, higher than the amount for all of 2011.

In the third quarter alone, downgrades were about $75 billion, accounting for up to 79 percent of the total number of rating changes.

“Increased risk associated with difficult economic and industry environments, stressed budgetary and reserve positions and challenging debt structures are the principal factors driving the downgrades,” Moody’s said in the report.