UPDATE 1-Moody's muni downgrades top $200 bln this year

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors service said on Thursday that the rating downgrades so far this year across U.S. public finance sectors covered debt of more than $200 billion, higher than the amount for all of 2011.

The 652 rating downgrades affecting $216.6 billion widely surpassed the 518 rating cuts in 2011. The upgrades so far in 2012 were 158 versus 125 during the 12 months of last year.

Looking ahead, Moody’s said, “We expect overall downgrade activity to continue to surpass upgrades through the end of 2012.”

In the third quarter alone, downgrades were about $75 billion, accounting for up to 79 percent of the total number of rating changes.

“Increased risk associated with difficult economic and industry environments, stressed budgetary and reserve positions and challenging debt structures are the principal factors driving the downgrades,” Moody’s said in the report.

The Wall Street credit agency reported that more than 70 percent of its third-quarter downgrades by par amount was concentrated in four credits:

- the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey ($18.2 billion);

- the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp ($16 billion);

- the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania ($13.16 billion;

- the Chicago O‘Hare Airport Enterprise ($6.5 billion).

Other big downgrades were the Chicago Board of Education and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), according to Moody‘s.

Upgrades in the quarter totaled $5.5 billion, on a par amount basis, or about half of the prior quarter’s total.

“Upgrades were mostly driven by improved financial operations and strengthened reserve positions,” Moody’s said. “The not-for-profit hospital sector saw more than $3 billion of upgrades including six changes due to consolidation activity.”