FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico junk rating may go lower if unable to raise funds-S&P
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 4, 2014 / 10:26 PM / 4 years ago

Puerto Rico junk rating may go lower if unable to raise funds-S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said Puerto Rico would keep its junk rating even if the U.S. territory is able to sell bonds in the coming weeks, and it could even see a further downgrade if it is unable to raise funds by the end of February.

“The current rating assumes they will be able to raise additional funding by end of February,” said S&P analyst David Hitchcock in a conference call with investors on Tuesday.

The conference call came after S&P cut its credit rating on Puerto Rico, dropping the cash-strapped U.S. territory’s debt to junk-bond status at BB-plus on concerns about its ability to access capital markets.

Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.