FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warren Buffett cuts Munich Re stake to below 5 percent
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 11, 2015 / 11:25 PM / 2 years ago

Warren Buffett cuts Munich Re stake to below 5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway, speaks at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit in Washington October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Warren Buffett has cut his stake in German reinsurer Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) again, after warning earlier this year that prospects for the reinsurance industry had turned gloomier.

Buffett cut his holding to 4.6 percent from 9.7 percent previously, a regulatory filing by Munich Re showed late on Friday.

Buffet’s companies Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKa.N) and National Indemnity Company had cut their holding in Munich Re from around 12 percent in September.

In May, Buffet told Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that the reinsurance business was “unlikely to be as good as it was”.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.