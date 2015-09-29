FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warren Buffett cuts Munich Re stake to below 10 percent
September 29, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Warren Buffett cuts Munich Re stake to below 10 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Warren Buffett has cut his stake in German reinsurer Munich Re after warning earlier this year that prospects for the reinsurance industry had turned gloomier.

Buffett’s companies Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and National Indemnity Company cut their combined holding to 9.7 percent from around 12 percent previously, Munich Re said in a statement on Tuesday.

It was unclear whether Buffett plans further reductions in his stake, which he built from less than 3 percent to more than 10 percent in 2010. In May, he told Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that the reinsurance business was “unlikely to be as good as it was”.

“We are pleased that Warren Buffett has been a significant shareholder for many years,” Munich Re Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schneider said, adding the reinsurer would ensure that its shareholders would continue to be spread over many countries and investor groups.

Munich Re’s share fell 1.6 percent to 164.70 euros by 1400 GMT, lagging a 0.4 percent decline in the DAX index of German blue chip companies.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
