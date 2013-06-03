Analysis: With bond rout, muni market segment becomes even riskier

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The recent selloff in fixed-income markets could begin hitting the riskier high-yield segment of the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market as investors demand more compensation for taking on the extra risk.

So far high-yield muni bonds have proven resilient as demand for income in a low interest rate environment has helped keep prices stable. The downside is that the extra yield, or spread, that investors are getting has narrowed to its lowest levels since September 2008. That could mean yields need to rise, pushing prices downward.

The standard fare of the muni market is the relatively safe debt issued by U.S. states and their public agencies for projects like mass transit and water treatment facilities.

And if that sounds too dull there are riskier bets, such as Puerto Rico, a U.S. commonwealth in the Caribbean, with a teetering pension system and sputtering economy.

The performance gap between the two risk classes has been striking.

Most bond prices slid in May while yields on 10-year triple-A rated municipal bonds closed Friday at 2.09 percent, the highest level since April last year, and up from 1.69 percent a month earlier, according to MMD’s scale. At the same time the yield on the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note was at 2.13 percent after jumping 46 basis points in May - its biggest single-month rise since December 2010.

Now take some general obligation bonds issued by Puerto Rico maturing in 2041 and carrying a 5 percent coupon. The tranche is rated triple-B minus - the most risky investment-grade bonds in the market. In trading on Friday, they attracted an average yield of 5.24 percent, nearly steady from 10 days ago.

Even by broader market measures, the high-yield segment is holding up well. The BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield Master index, an index which tracks high-yield muni bonds, was down only slightly in May after 11 consecutive months of gains. That is compared to a 1.2 percent drop for its counterpart measuring top-rated bonds.

The high-yield index is up 4.5 percent so far this year on a total return basis, while the BofA Merrill Lynch Muni AAA Rated index is down slightly over the same period.

The spread between 10-year triple-B rated bonds, often used as a proxy for the high-yield segment, and the top-rated triple-A segment has been narrowing since the third quarter of 2012.

The spread is currently about 133 basis points. That compares to a 12-month average spread of 156 basis points and over 190 basis points during the summer of 2012. During the 2007-09 financial crisis, the spread reached a peak of over 350 basis points.

For Dan Berger, an analyst at Municipal Market Data, a unit of Thomson Reuters, a narrower spread between triple-A and triple-B municipal bonds is a sign bond prices are out of whack.

“When these funds get hit, and they’re going to get hit hard, it’s a trade that’s really going to work against you,” said Berger. “We just don’t think people are getting the incremental yield that they should be getting.”

Berger said he expects the spread to revert to the mean. In other words, all else being equal, bond prices in the high-yield sector need to come down, pushing up yields and reestablishing the balance, he said.

PROCEED WITH CAUTION

Of course, Berger’s playbook is not the only game in town.

Peter Hayes, who helps oversee $109 billion worth of municipal bonds as head of the municipal group at BlackRock, is not overly concerned about a selloff given the demand-supply dynamics in the sector as well as what he believes is the limited capacity for interest rates to go much higher in the near term.

“As long as we are in a somewhat rangebound rate environment with not any particularly large increase in rates forthcoming, then given the low rate environment, everybody is looking for ways to enhance their income,” said Hayes.

Anyone who has loaded up on high risk muni bonds might want to think about cutting back their positions somewhat, Hayes said, but he is otherwise neutral on the sector.

There are signs investors are growing wary.

In the most recent week, they withdrew money from high-yield municipal funds for a second week in a row, with outflows growing to $166.35 million from $123.15 million the week before.

Although relatively small, that mirrored a sharp U-turn in fund flows in the market as a whole, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

Chris Mauro, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets in New York, said that although outflows from high-yield funds have been a large part of the broader outflows in the last two weeks it is still too early to link the move to future prices performance.

“We’re not there yet,” said Mauro. “If it’s only a few weeks and not at particularly painful levels then the impact on the market is minimal.”