FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Municipal bond market shrank in 1st quarter: Fed
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 7, 2012 / 4:17 PM / in 5 years

Municipal bond market shrank in 1st quarter: Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The municipal bond market shrank in the first quarter of 2012, to $3.73 trillion from $3.74 trillion the previous quarter, according to Federal Reserve estimates released on Thursday.

In the first quarter of 2011, the level of outstanding municipal debt was a much higher $3.78 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve. As the year progressed, though, issuance dropped to its lowest level since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.

For the fourth quarter in a row, households shed municipal bonds, dropping $195.1 billion of the debt in the first quarter of 2012 after jettisoning $135.5 billion bonds in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Meanwhile, banks, property-casualty insurance companies and mutual funds acquired municipal bonds. In the first quarter, banks gained $35.5 billion of municipal bonds, property-casualty insurance companies $16.7 billion, and mutual funds $83.1 billion.

Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.