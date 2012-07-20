Yield on AAA 30-yr US muni bond at new preliminary low

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - The yield on AAA-rated U.S. 30-year municipal bonds was marked down 2 to 4 basis points in a preliminary pricing scale by Municipal Market Data on Friday.

The yield set a new record low of between 2.86 percent to 2.88 percent, the fifth record since July 12 when it closed below 3 percent for the first time.

A net negative supply of new bonds, weak economic data coupled with Europe’s debt crisis also pushing down Treasury bond yields are the forces driving municipal bond yields down, according to Mark Tenenhaus, director of municipal research, at Summit, N.J.-based RSW Investments, LLC.