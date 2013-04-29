FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC sues California city over defrauding airport bond investors
April 29, 2013 / 6:27 PM / 4 years ago

SEC sues California city over defrauding airport bond investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged the California city of Victorville, along with an airport authority, a city official and underwriters Kinsell, Newcomb & De Dios, with defrauding investors by inflating the value of the property used to secure a 2008 bond offering.

It also said the underwriter had misused more than $2.7 million of bond proceeds to “keep itself afloat.”

The commission is seeking the return of ill-gotten gains and other penalties from all defendants.

The bonds were issued to refinance debt for airport hangar construction and other redevelopment projects, according to the SEC.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch

