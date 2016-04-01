FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. muni bond sales slump to $96.2 billion in first quarter
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
April 1, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. muni bond sales slump to $96.2 billion in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. states, cities, schools and other issuers sold $96.2 billion of debt in the first quarter, down 7.5 percent from the same quarter in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data on Friday.

Citigroup was the top underwriter of municipal bonds, serving as bookrunner in 125 deals totaling $13.24 billion. Bank of America Merrill Lynch ranked second with 120 deals totaling $13 billion.

California, which sold $2.95 billion of debt during the quarter, was the top issuer, followed by the New York City Transitional Finance Authority with $1.9 billion of issuance.

The amount of insured munis fell 6.5 percent in the first three months of 2016 compared with the same period in 2015, according to the data. Of the $5.6 billion of insured bonds, Assured Guaranty Municipal backed $2.9 billion, while Build America Mutual covered $2.46 billion. Municipal Assurance Corp, an Assured Guaranty unit, insured nearly $135 million of bonds.

Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.