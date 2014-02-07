FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico may face over $1 billion draw after downgrade-Moody's analyst
February 7, 2014 / 8:37 PM / 4 years ago

Puerto Rico may face over $1 billion draw after downgrade-Moody's analyst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Puerto Rico could face over $1 billion of obligations from swap collateral requirements and debt acceleration on variable rate or mandatory tender bonds following a downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service on Friday, a Moody’s analyst said.

“Our assessment was that there could be over $1 billon of potential draws after a downgrade,” Emily Raimes, the lead analyst for Puerto Rico at Moody‘s, told Reuters.

Moody’s cut Puerto Rico’s credit rating to junk status, citing concerns about the cash-strapped U.S. territory’s weak growth and ability to access capital markets.

Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish

