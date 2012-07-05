Human head belongs to Chinese student: Canadian police

Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Montreal June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. Magnotta, who is accused of first-degree murder, was arrested in a cyber cafe in Berlin two weeks ago. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout

(Reuters) - The human head discovered in a Montreal park during the weekend belongs to a Chinese student allegedly dismembered by a porn actor in one of Canada’s most gruesome slayings in recent memory, police said on Wednesday.

A Montreal police spokeswoman said medical tests showed the remains were those of Jun Lin and confirmed local media reports saying the body part in question was a head.

Lin’s hands and feet were mailed to the offices of political parties in Ottawa and to schools in Vancouver, while his torso was found in a pile of garbage. His head had been missing until late on Sunday, when police acting on a tip found it in a park.

Luka Rocco Magnotta, a Canadian porn actor who is accused of killing Lin, dismembering and cannibalizing his body and posting a video of the crime online, last month pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Magnotta was arrested in Germany early last month and deported to Canada. A preliminary 10-day court hearing into the case is due to start on March 11.