Murdoch says internal probe clears Times papers
#World News
May 1, 2012 / 5:39 PM / 5 years ago

Murdoch says internal probe clears Times papers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An internal probe at Rupert Murdoch’s British newspaper arm found no evidence of wrongdoing within the group’s Times and Sunday Times papers, the media mogul said on Tuesday.

The 81-year-old head of News Corp said the group had found no evidence of illegal conduct at the respected British papers other than one incident which it made public months ago.

An internal investigation into the Sun tabloid, also part of his British newspaper arm, has resulted in a string of arrests over allegations of bribing public officials.

Murdoch announced the result of the probe into the Times papers in a statement released in response to a highly critical parliamentary report that blamed him for a culture which allowed a phone hacking scandal to develop at the now defunct News of the World tabloid.

“Today’s report comes at a time when our business has never been stronger and we continue to demonstrate strong operational excellence focused on returning maximum value to all of our stockholders,” he said.

Created by Kate Holton

