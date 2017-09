WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Known for his roles in “Beverly Hills Cop”, “Trading Places”, and “Coming to America”, comedian Eddie Murphy has been awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington.

Murphy joked that even his less popular projects contributed to his success.

“It’s all one body of work ... because everything ... all together leads to this moment -- even the movies that didn’t work,” he said ahead of the ceremony on Sunday.