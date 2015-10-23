FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First single, video from new Adele album out
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
October 23, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

First single, video from new Adele album out

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON - British singer Adele made her much-anticipated return on Friday with “Hello”, her first single in more than three years.

The singer and songwriter had tweeted this week that her new album, her first since the 2011 Grammy Award-winning “21”, would be called “25”. It is set for release on November 20.

Her new ballad begins with the lyrics “Hello, it’s me” and shows off her soaring vocals in the chorus.

“When I wrote it, I knew that this would be the first thing that everyone heard from me,” she told the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show with Nick Grimshaw, where the single debuted.   

“It’s a very intimate song in terms of the topic, it’s very conversational.”

In the track, Adele sings about calling a former lover to apologize for “breaking your heart” and the sepia-toned video shows her in a dusty house in the countryside as she tries to get back in touch with him.

The video was shot outside Montreal and directed by Canadian director Xavier Dolan, known for drama “Mommy”.

Adele, who gave birth to her first son Angelo in October 2012, has named her albums for her age at the time she has created them.

She won six Grammy awards for “21”, which included the hit “Someone Like You” and an Academy Award for the theme song for the last James Bond film “Skyfall”, released in 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.