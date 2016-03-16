'Hometown Glory' for Adele as debuts tour in London

Adele arrives to accept the award for best British single at the BRIT Awards at the O2 arena in London, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Adele made a triumphant London debut to her music tour on Tuesday, kicking off a series of concerts in the British capital that saw one couple get engaged during the singer’s performance.

Talking about makeup, burps, pimples and taking selfies with the audience, the singer-songwriter won over thousands of fans at London’s O2 arena with her stage chat as she belted out her chart-topping hits.

The 27-year old opened the show with “Hello” - the single that marked her successful return to the music scene late last year following her 2011 album “21”.

In a simple production that saw the London-born singer perform just alongside her musicians, Adele sang her popular singles including James Bond theme tune “Skyfall” as well as chart-toppers “Someone like You” and “Rolling In The Deep”.

“Hometown Glory” sang against a black and white video of the British capital’s main sites won rave applause from the London crowd.

“To finally be here is amazing,” Adele said during the concert where she invited fans of all ages on stage.

When one couple got engaged during her performance of “Make You Feel My Love”, they too were invited to stand beside the award-winning songstress, who told the audience of the proposal: “(It‘s) one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever witnessed at one of my shows”.

Adele began her sell-out “Adele Live” tour on Feb. 29 in Belfast and will go on to perform around Europe before heading to the United States.

She sang a mix of hits from her albums “19”, “21” and “25”, which has topped charts worldwide since its November release.

“I love the fact that she swears. She’s funny, she tells stories. She’s just a laugh,” fan Jordan Potts said.

“You know it’s a massive show ... but it’s so intimate as well. She really connects with the audience.”