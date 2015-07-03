Arctic Monkeys, Duran Duran honored at Silver Clef Awards

British band Duran Duran performs at Sonar Night during the Sonar festival in Barcelona, Spain June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

LONDON (Reuters) - From heavy metal rockers Iron Maiden to classical singers Il Divo, musicians of all kind were honored at the O2 Silver Clef Awards on Friday, gathering for the annual luncheon that raises money for a British musical therapy charity.

British rock band Arctic Monkeys scooped the “Best Live Act” award, winning the sole public vote of the event, which was held in London.

Soul songstress Gladys Knight, pop star Rita Ora, rock group Duran Duran, heavy metal band Iron Maiden, producer and DJ Mark Ronson and classical singers Il Divo were among the winners of this year’s awards.

“(Music) is an emotional medium. You can try to analyze it until you are blue in the face but it just gets results,” Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson said.

The ceremony, established in 1976, raises money for the British charity Nordoff Robbins, which uses music therapy to help children and adults.

Past winners include U2, Coldplay, the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney.