FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Founding member of the Beastie Boys dies: report
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 20, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

Founding member of the Beastie Boys dies: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - John Berry, a founding member of iconic hip-hop group the Beastie Boys, died on Thursday in Massachusetts, Rolling Stone magazine reported. He was 52.

Berry’s father told the magazine that his son suffered from dementia, which had recently worsened.

Berry came up with the Beastie Boys name and was one of the group’s first members when it formed in 1981, the magazine said.

He played guitar on the band’s first seven-inch EP, “Polly Wog Stew,” recorded in 1982, but left shortly after, before the group moved from punk to hip hop music, Rolling Stone said.

Berry was a member of several less well-known bands after he left, it added.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.