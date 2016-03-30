FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poet William Blake reinvented with hip-hop
#Entertainment News
March 30, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Poet William Blake reinvented with hip-hop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The English Romantic poet William Blake is being celebrated in modern style through hip-hop, rapping and beatboxing.

The rapper and beatboxer, Testament, has combined the poetry of Blake with his love of UK hip-hop in the show “Blake Remixed”.

Whilst the hip-hop artist is now performing Blake’s work he recalls that he wasn’t a fan of the writer’s poetry at school.

Testament has also noticed the show has drawn in audiences from a wide age range, with people young and old sending him letters praising the project.

Testament worked on the show with a renowned “scratcher”, DJ Woody, who uses groundbreaking mixing techniques.

“Blake Remixed” has been performed at well-known venues including the West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds and continues to be shown at theaters across the UK.

