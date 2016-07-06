FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Blink-182 return with new album and line-up
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 6, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Blink-182 return with new album and line-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - American punk rock band Blink-182 are back with a new album "California" and a new member.

The group, which first formed in California in 1992, now features regular members Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker but former mainstay Tom DeLonge has been replaced by Alkaline Trio member Matt Skiba.

"California", the band's seventh studio album, has seen lead single "Bored to Death" top Billboard's Alternative Songs chart, becoming the band's first number one in more than 12 years.

"We never set out to write a love letter to California but while we were recording it we just kept finding ourselves referencing very specific California things," Hoppus told Reuters. "California has this endless energy and opportunity and hope and ambition but there's also a dark, twisted side underneath it and that's how the record feels."

Reporting By Francis Maguire

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.