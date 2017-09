Bobby Womack performs at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2009 induction ceremonies in Cleveland, Ohio April 4, 2009. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. soul singer and songwriter Bobby Womack has died, his publicist said on Friday. He was 70.

Womack, who rose within the gospel music community in the 1950s, became a key figure in the R&B genre, and is best known for hits including “Lookin’ For A Love,” “That’s The Way I Feel About ‘Cha,” and “Woman’s Gotta Have It.”