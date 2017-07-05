Grime artist M3, MC of The Collective (C), greets a friend outside the Tone coffee shop during a grime night in Willesden Green, London, Britain May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

People gather in the Tone coffee shop for a grime night in Willesden Green, London, Britain May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Grime artist Charisma Mixamilla (L), DJ of The Collective and Mr Myki, MC of The Collective laugh as they look at a phone in Hoxton, London, Britain, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Grime artist Bang GK watches Luciferian, MC of The Collective, rehearse at home in Cobham, Surrey, Britain, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Grime artist Lady Shocker talks to a friend on her mobile phone during a break in recording at a home studio in Hackney, London, Britain, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Grime artist Mr Myki, MC of The Collective (R) uses his phone at his 22nd birthday party in Deptford, London, Britain, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

People gather outside Tone coffee shop for a grime night in Willesden Green, London, Britain, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Grime artist Clipson, MC of Slew Dem Crew, jokes with his partner Mamie Lolo, a hip-hop artist, during a walk in Leytonstone, London, Britain, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Grime artist Kraze, MC of Slew Dem Crew, types lyrics on his mobile phone during a studio session in Hackney, London, Britain, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Grime artist Jabz, MC of The Collective, makes his dog Bruce jump for a biscuit, as his mother relaxes at home in Abbey Wood, London, Britain, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Grime artist MC Squintz (C), and Luciferian (L), MC of The Collective perform at Mode FM radio station in London, Britain, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A microphone lies on top of a notepad containing lyrics at a studio where members of The Collective are performing in Shoreditch, London, Britain, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Grime artist Tiny K (L), MC of The Collective and his partner Taylor Knight relax at Mode FM radio station before a set in London, Britain, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Grime group Slew Dem Crew walk through Hackney Wick after performing at a radio station in London, Britain, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tower blocks are seen in the distance at Edmonton cemetery in London, Britain, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Members from grime group The Collective perform at City Sound Project, Penny Theatre club, Canterbury, Britain, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Grime artist Brownsilla, MC of The Collective, MCs at Mode FM radio station in Enfield, London, Britain, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Student and grime artist MC Squintz travels home after performing at a grime event in Shoreditch, London, Britain, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Squeezed in to a small and sweaty East London nightclub at 3 a.m., the Slew Dem Crew spit bars to a raucous audience revelling in the fast growing popularity of Britain's new musical obsession.

Grime, developed from garage and rap, has been enjoying a breakout period since British artist Skepta scooped the prestigious Mercury Prize in September and fellow Londoner Stormzy gave the genre its first number one album in March.

In the small nightclubs, cafes and independent radio station studios of the capital, the accolades and recognition are drowning out the critics who say the music glamorizes violence.

"To those critics I would say you haven't listened to enough grime music because there's so many creative people in the scene for someone to belittle us with that statement," Rage, 32, a member of the Slew Dem Crew, told Reuters.

"Grime is now being accepted all over the world. We are seeing people of all races and genders actively listening to, buying and making grime music."

The grime artists do tackle drugs, money, respect, turf wars and other gritty topics, all set over a tempo of 140 beats per minute.

"A lot of us come from dark backgrounds and deeper struggles so the real lyrics we write may have violence in them but it's just a form of expression," said Clipson, another member of the Slew Dem Crew.

The energy onstage is infectious, wild celebrations from artists and listeners showcase camaraderie over competitiveness.

"I love the atmosphere of a set and performing with the guys... everyone pumping each other up. For me it's all about the unity," said 21-year-old Tiny K, a member of The Collective.

"People associate it with trouble ... but I think it has kept me out of trouble."

The fast-paced world of grime was dubbed "a commercial force" by The British Phonographic Industry in January and even broke into Britain's national election.

The leader of Britain's opposition Labor party, Jeremy Corbyn, sat down to speak with grime artist JME before last month's vote to try and get his manifesto across to young voters.

The mainstream may be embracing it, but its artists aren't ready to be contained.

"(Grime) is a way for the underground to be creative and illustrate whatever they want," said 18-year-old MC Squintz.

