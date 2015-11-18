FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Who's 'So Vain'? Singer Carly Simon reveals one mystery man
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
November 18, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Who's 'So Vain'? Singer Carly Simon reveals one mystery man

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singer-songwriter Carly Simon arrives at the 29th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood, California April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Singer Carly Simon has revealed the mystery behind one of pop music’s enduring puzzles: the inspiration for her 1972 hit “You’re So Vain.”

Simon says the caustic song about a self-absorbed lover is actually based on a composite of three of the men in her life around that time, and one of them is actor Warren Beatty.

“I have confirmed that the second verse is Warren,” Simon told People magazine in an interview released on Wednesday pegged to her upcoming memoir, “Boys in the Trees.”

Simon, 70, says Beatty, the charismatic star of hit movies “Bonnie and Clyde” and “Shampoo,” is aware of his role in the song, although, she said, “Warren thinks the whole thing is about him!”

Simon, who had romances with singers Mick Jagger and Cat Stevens and actor Jack Nicholson as well as Beatty, is not naming other names, but in the past she has said the song was not about her then husband, singer-songwriter James Taylor.

The hit single, with the chorus “You’re so vain, you probably think this song is about you,” reached the top of the charts in the United States, Canada, Australia and Ireland in 1972 and was Simon’s biggest hit.

Simon told People she was struck by the enduring interest in the song’s inspiration.

“Why do they want to know?” she said. “It’s so crazy!”

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.