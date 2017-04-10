Streaming keeps Drake's 'More Life' atop Billboard 200 chart

Feb 13, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake and film director Spike Lee react during the dunk contest during the NBA All Star Saturday Night at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Canadian R&B artist Drake kept his reign at the top of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, boosted by strong online streaming of his "More Life" record.

"More Life" sold 16,000 albums and 86,000 songs and was streamed 167 million times in its third week of release, totaling 136,000 album units sold, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

This is not the first time Drake has dominated the charts on the strength of streaming.

Last year, his "Views" album spent 13 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart, regularly clocking more than 100 million streams a week.

New entries in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart include rapper Kodak Black at No. 3 with "Painting Pictures," heavy metal band Mastodon at No. 7 with "Emperor of Sand" and Christian music group MercyMe at No. 10 with "Lifer."

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, rapper Kendrick Lamar debuted at No. 1 with his latest song "Humble" selling 111,000 copies.