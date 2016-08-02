FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Drake holds off Gucci Mane for 12th week at top of Billboard 200
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 1, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

Drake holds off Gucci Mane for 12th week at top of Billboard 200

Piya Sinha-Roy

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Canadian R&B artist Drake held off rapper Gucci Mane for a 12th non-consecutive week at the top of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday.

Drake's "Views" album sold 16,000 albums, 152,000 songs and was streamed 80 million times in the past week, totaling 85,000 album units, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Gucci Mane's latest album "Everybody Looking" debuted at No. 2 with 68,000 album units.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

No other new albums cracked into the top ten of the Billboard 200 chart this week.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online song sales, Major Lazer's "Cold Water" debuted at No. 1 with 169,000 copies sold. Last week's top-selling song, Katy Perry's "Rise," dropped to No. 14 this week.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.