Rapper Future makes Billboard chart history with 'HNDRXX'

Rapper Future arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Atlanta rapper Future became the first artist to score two consecutive chart-topping albums in as many weeks on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, as his latest release debuted at No. 1 on Monday, a week after his last chart-topping album.

Future's "HNDRXX" (pronounced "Hendrix") sold 121,000 units across album and song sales and streaming activity since its Feb. 24 release, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

It follows the rapper's self-titled album, released Feb. 17, which topped the Billboard 200 chart last week and dropped to No. 2 this week with another 64,000 units sold.

Billboard magazine described "HNDRXX" as exploring "the softer, vulnerable side" of the rapper compared with his "Future" album.

The publication also said the rapper was the first artist not only to achieve two back-to-back No. 1 albums but also to succeed himself at the top of the chart.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Other new entries on the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart this week include country band Little Big Town, debuting at No. 4 with "Breaker," and country singer Aaron Watson at No. 10 with "Vaquero."

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online singles sales, British singer Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" held onto the top spot with another 141,000 copies sold.