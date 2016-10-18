FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Green Day top Billboard album chart with 'Revolution Radio'
October 17, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 10 months ago

Green Day top Billboard album chart with 'Revolution Radio'

Piya Sinha-Roy

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rockers Green Day debuted at the top of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, toppling Solange Knowles from No. 1 and edging out new entries from Norah Jones and One Republic.

"Revolution Radio," Green Day's 12th studio album, sold 90,100 albums, 14,000 songs and was streamed 47 million times, totaling 95,000 album units according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan for the week ending Oct. 13.

At No. 2, is jazz singer Norah Jones' "Day Breaks" with 47,000 album units sold, while pop group OneRepublic debuted at No. 3 with "Oh My My" selling 46,000 album units.

Last week's chart-topper, Knowles' "A Seat at the Table," dropped to No. 6 this week.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Other new entries on the Billboard 200 album chart include Alter Bridge's "The Last Hero" at No. 8 and Phantogram's "Three" at No. 9.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures weekly online single sales, The Chainsmokers and Halsey's summer hit "Closer" held onto the top spot with another 123,000 copies sold.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
