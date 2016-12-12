FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Billboard success, Globes nod for 'Hamilton' star Lin-Manuel Miranda
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
December 12, 2016 / 9:07 PM / 8 months ago

Billboard success, Globes nod for 'Hamilton' star Lin-Manuel Miranda

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda poses at the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" as a part of AFI Fest in Hollywood, California, U.S., November 14, 2016.Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Lin-Manuel Miranda scored a double whammy on Monday as the remixed soundtrack to his Broadway hit "Hamilton" debuted at the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and his musical work on "Moana" nabbed a Golden Globe nomination.

The Rolling Stones only managed No. 4 on the Billboard chart for the release of "Blue & Lonesome," their first studio album since 2005.

"The Hamilton Mixtape," which features songs from the Tony award-winning historical musical sung by artists such as Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Alicia Keys, sold 187,000 album units according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan for the week ending Dec. 8.

"How Far I'll Go," the song Miranda composed for Disney'sanimated film "Moana," landed a Golden Globe nomination in the best original song category on Monday. It was the first such nomination for Miranda, who is an Oscar short of achieving the coveted 'EGOT' - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Miranda's "Hamilton Mixtape" knocks off last week's chart-topper, Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd's "Starboy," which dropped to No. 2 with 151,000 albums sold.

The "Moana" soundtrack, featuring all of Miranda's compositions for the film, dropped two spots to No. 7 this week.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Other new entries in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart include veteran rockers Rolling Stones at No. 4 with "Blue & Lonesome" and hip hop artist Childish Gambino (the alter-ego of actor Donald Glover) at No. 5 with "Awaken My Love."

Glover also scored two Golden Globe nominations for his FX TV series "Atlanta."

"America's Got Talent" winner Grace VanderWaal debuted at No. 9 with her "Perfectly Imperfect" EP record, while country music artist Kane Brown entered the chart at No. 10 with his self-titled new album.

On the Digital Songs chart, with measures online song sales, hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles" held onto the top spot with another 70,000 copies sold.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.