LOS ANGELES Lin-Manuel Miranda scored a double whammy on Monday as the remixed soundtrack to his Broadway hit "Hamilton" debuted at the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and his musical work on "Moana" nabbed a Golden Globe nomination.

The Rolling Stones only managed No. 4 on the Billboard chart for the release of "Blue & Lonesome," their first studio album since 2005.

"The Hamilton Mixtape," which features songs from the Tony award-winning historical musical sung by artists such as Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Alicia Keys, sold 187,000 album units according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan for the week ending Dec. 8.

"How Far I'll Go," the song Miranda composed for Disney'sanimated film "Moana," landed a Golden Globe nomination in the best original song category on Monday. It was the first such nomination for Miranda, who is an Oscar short of achieving the coveted 'EGOT' - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Miranda's "Hamilton Mixtape" knocks off last week's chart-topper, Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd's "Starboy," which dropped to No. 2 with 151,000 albums sold.

The "Moana" soundtrack, featuring all of Miranda's compositions for the film, dropped two spots to No. 7 this week.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Other new entries in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart include veteran rockers Rolling Stones at No. 4 with "Blue & Lonesome" and hip hop artist Childish Gambino (the alter-ego of actor Donald Glover) at No. 5 with "Awaken My Love."

Glover also scored two Golden Globe nominations for his FX TV series "Atlanta."

"America's Got Talent" winner Grace VanderWaal debuted at No. 9 with her "Perfectly Imperfect" EP record, while country music artist Kane Brown entered the chart at No. 10 with his self-titled new album.

On the Digital Songs chart, with measures online song sales, hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles" held onto the top spot with another 70,000 copies sold.

