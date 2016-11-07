FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Rapper Jeezy beats Kenny Chesney to top Billboard album chart
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
November 7, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 10 months ago

Rapper Jeezy beats Kenny Chesney to top Billboard album chart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Young Jeezy performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013.Phil McCarten

(Reuters) - American rapper Jeezy edged past country veteran Kenny Chesney to take the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart on Monday with his new release "Trap or Die 3."

According to figures from Nielsen SoundScan, Jeezy's album sold some 89,000 copies in its first week, less than 1,000 more than Chesney's "Cosmic Hallelujah" at 88,000.

In a closely fought race for the top spot, rapper Meek Mill's "DC4" landed at No. 3 in its debut week, with 87,000 copies.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

The new releases pushed Lady Gaga's "Joanne" off last week's top spot and back into 5th place.

In the digital songs chart, which measures online single sales, The Chainsmokers' catchy pop single "Closer," featuring Halsey, continued its hold at No. 1 for a 13th non-consecutive week, selling 71,000 copies.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.