Rapper Jeezy beats Kenny Chesney to top Billboard album chart

(Reuters) - American rapper Jeezy edged past country veteran Kenny Chesney to take the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart on Monday with his new release "Trap or Die 3."

According to figures from Nielsen SoundScan, Jeezy's album sold some 89,000 copies in its first week, less than 1,000 more than Chesney's "Cosmic Hallelujah" at 88,000.

In a closely fought race for the top spot, rapper Meek Mill's "DC4" landed at No. 3 in its debut week, with 87,000 copies.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

The new releases pushed Lady Gaga's "Joanne" off last week's top spot and back into 5th place.

In the digital songs chart, which measures online single sales, The Chainsmokers' catchy pop single "Closer," featuring Halsey, continued its hold at No. 1 for a 13th non-consecutive week, selling 71,000 copies.