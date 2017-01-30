FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
The Weeknd holds off John Mayer for top Billboard spot
January 30, 2017 / 4:57 PM / 7 months ago

The Weeknd holds off John Mayer for top Billboard spot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Musician John Mayer performs during the Global Citizen Festival in New York September 28, 2013. The festival is an initiative of the Global Poverty Project, which is a movement to end extreme poverty.Keith Bedford

(Reuters) - Canadian rapper The Weeknd held off singer-songwriter John Mayer to take the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart for a fourth straight week, according to figures on Monday from Nielsen SoundScan.

After nine weeks on release, The Weeknd's "Starboy" added another 56,000 units sold for the week, while Mayer's new four-song EP, "The Search for Everything: Wave One," sold 49,000.

Mayer on Monday announced a North American and European tour to promote the album that will kick off on March 31 in Albany, New York and end in May in London.

In a week of few new album releases, the soundtrack to Oscar-nominated movie "La La Land" took the No.3 spot.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran again dominated the digital songs chart, which measures online song sales. His single "Shape of You," released three weeks ago, sold 103,000 units for the week.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

