Drake unshakeable on Billboard 200 with 'More Life'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Drake's album "More Life" spent a second week at the top of the Billboard 200 chart on Monday, keeping Britain's Ed Sheeran in second place while musician Trey Songz debuted at No. 3, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

The Canadian singer-songwriter sold another 225,000 units of "More Life," which last week set a new record for streaming and proved the biggest-selling album in the United States since Drake's last release, "Views," in 2016.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Sheeran's album "Divide" pulled in some 98,000 more units in its fourth week of release, and the musician's single "Shape of You" added another 85,000 units to keep its place at the top of the digital songs chart.

Trey Songz's album "Tremaine" was the only other new release to debut in the Top 10, selling 67,000 units to take the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200.