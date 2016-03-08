British band The 1975 score first No. 1 album on Billboard chart

Adele arrives to accept the award for best British single at the BRIT Awards at the O2 arena in London, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - British alt-rock band The 1975 scored its first chart-topping album on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Wednesday, ousting Adele from the top spot.

“I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It,” the second album from The 1975, sold 108,000 units across album and song sales and streaming activity in the past week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

British singer Adele’s hit “25” album slipped one spot to No. 2 this week with 74,000 units sold.

R&B singer Rihanna’s album “Anti” dropped one spot to No. 3 this week while rapper-producer duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ latest record “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made” debuted at No. 4 with 61,000 units sold.

The only other new entry to crack the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week is thrash metal group Anthrax’s album “For All Kings” at No. 9.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, pop singer Kelly Clarkson’s “Piece By Piece” climbed from No. 35 to No. 1 with 210,000 copies sold after the “American Idol” winner returned to the reality singing competition show last week to perform the song.