a year ago
Rapper Travis Scott gets first Billboard No. 1 album
#Entertainment News
September 12, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

Rapper Travis Scott gets first Billboard No. 1 album

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hip hop artist Travis Scott gestures as he arrives at the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 28, 2015.Phil McCarten

(Reuters) - American rapper Travis Scott scored his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 charts on Monday with "Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight," knocking Barbra Streisand into sixth place.

Scott's album sold some 87,000 units in its first week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan, while rock band A Day to Remember debuted in the No. 2 spot with 66,000 album units for its new release "Bad Vibrations."

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Streisand, who topped the Billboard 200 last week with her "Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway," slipped to No. 6 in the second week of release. It was her 11th No. 1 album, solidifying her record as having the most Billboard No. 1 albums among all women.

In the digital songs chart, which measures online single download sales, American duo The Chainsmokers again took the top spot with the summer hit "Closer," which has dominated the charts for weeks.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
