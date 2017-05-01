FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' holds steady atop Billboard 200 chart
May 1, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 4 months ago

Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' holds steady atop Billboard 200 chart

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Kendrick Lamar performs at the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 24, 2016.Andrew Kelly/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.

Lamar's "Damn.," which debuted atop the chart last week, sold a total of 238,000 album units in its second week of release, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Canadian rapper Drake's "More Life" climbed one spot to No. 2, while British singer Sheeran's "Divide" climbed one spot to No. 3.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

New albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week include rockers Incubus at No. 4 with "8" and the soundtrack to the upcoming Marvel superhero film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" at No. 8.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" climbed from No. 8 to No. 1 with 86,000 downloads sold.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

