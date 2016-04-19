The Lumineers topple Kanye West's reign on U.S. Billboard chart

Songwriters and musicians Wesley Schultz (L) and Jeremiah Fraites (R) of the folk rock band "The Lumineers" pose at the 62nd Annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Folk rockers The Lumineers knocked Kanye West off the top spot on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday.

“Cleopatra,” the second album from the Colorado-based Lumineers, best known for their 2012 hit “Ho Hey,” sold 125,000 units from album and song sales and 17 million streams.

Rapper West’s “The Life of Pablo,” which topped the chart last week based on the strength of streaming activity, dropped to No. 4 this week with 47,000 units, comprising 1,400 physical album sales and 69 million streams.

The only other new entry on the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week was “Gore” by metal rockers Deftones at No. 2, selling 71,000 units.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, Canadian R&B artist Drake ousted his own “Pop Style” with his “One Dance” song featuring Wizkid and Kyla, which sold 119,000 digital copies. “Pop Style” dropped to No. 5.