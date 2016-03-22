FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rihanna's 'Anti' reclaims Billboard 200 top spot
#Entertainment News
March 21, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

Rihanna's 'Anti' reclaims Billboard 200 top spot

Piya Sinha-Roy

2 Min Read

Rihanna arrives at the BRIT Awards at the O2 arena in London, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - R&B star Rihanna reclaimed the top spot on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Adele and Justin Bieber in a slow sales week.

“Anti,” the eighth album by Rihanna, moved to No. 1 from No. 3 with sales of 54,000 units from albums, songs and streaming activity, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

“Anti” has sold nearly 300,000 albums in the United States since its February release. Apart from sales, a million copies given to fans who signed up for music streaming platform Tidal.

Rihanna’s “Anti” world tour kicked off last week and will play in Europe this summer.

In a week where no album came close to 100,000 units, British singer Adele’s “25” album held onto No. 2 with another 51,000 units sold. Canadian pop star Justin Bieber’s “Purpose” climbed two spots to No. 3 with 48,000 units.

The only new entries in the Billboard 200 top 10 this week were metalcore band Killswitch Engage’s latest album “Incarnate” at No. 6 and Brooklyn hip hop ground Flatbush Zombies’ debut album “3001: A Laced Odyssey” at No. 10.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, Danish artist Lukas Graham held onto the top spot with “7 Years” selling 125,000 downloads.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy

