FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
'Suicide Squad' soundtrack scores second week atop Billboard chart
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 22, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

'Suicide Squad' soundtrack scores second week atop Billboard chart

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The soundtrack for comic book movie "Suicide Squad" spent a second week at the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 charts on Monday, fending off competition from country singer Justin Moore's new release "Kinda Don't Care."

The "Suicide Squad" soundtrack, which features songs from Twenty One Pilots, Skrillex, Panic! At the Disco and other artists, sold more than 92,000 album units in its second week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Canadian rapper Drake's "Views" kept hold of the No. 2 spot, with sales of 70,000.

Moore's latest album took the No. 4 spot, while the latest offering from Canada's PartyNextDoor, "PartyNextDoor 3," debuted at No. 3.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

In the digital songs chart, which measures online single download sales, American duo The Chainsmokers took the top spot with "Closer," with more than 116,000 copies sold for the week.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.