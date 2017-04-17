The Chainsmokers debut atop Billboard 200 chart with 'Memories...'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Dance-pop DJ duo The Chainsmokers ousted rapper Drake from the top spot on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Monday, scoring their first chart-topping album after a slew of hit singles.

"Memories ... Do Not Open," the debut full-length album from The Chainsmokers, racked up the equivalent of 221,000 in sales, including 60 million streams of the album and 166,000 copies sold, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

The album includes the hit singles "Paris" and "Something Like This," following up on the duo's breakout success with "Closer" last summer.

Drake's "More Life" dropped one spot to No. 2.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

New entries in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week include a cappella group Pentatonix at No. 4 with "PTX Vol IV: Classics," rapper Joey Bada$$ at No. 5 with "All-Amerikkkan Bada$$" and folk singer Father John Misty at No. 10 with "Pure Comedy."

In the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, former One Direction singer Harry Styles debuted at No. 1 with his solo debut "Sign of the Times" selling 142,000 copies.