Trey Songz's 'Trigga' debuts at No. 1 on U.S. Billboard chart
July 9, 2014 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

Trey Songz's 'Trigga' debuts at No. 1 on U.S. Billboard chart

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Trey Songz (R) performs with August Alsina during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - R&B singer Trey Songz on Wednesday scored his second No. 1 album on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 chart, with “Trigga” selling 105,000 copies in its debut week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s “x” dropped to second place after he secured his first No. 1 album last week, with sales falling to 53,000 copies from 210,000 in its debut week.

Another British singer-songwriter, Sam Smith, dropped one spot to No. 3, with “In the Lonely Hour” selling 45,000 copies.

Rounding out the top five were South African metal band Seether debuting “Isolate & Medicate” in the No. 4 position, and animated Disney film “Frozen,” which held firm at No. 5 for its 29th consecutive week in the top five.

Sam Smith’s song “Stay with Me” topped the digital songs chart with 185,000 downloads, narrowly beating out for the second straight week “Rude” from Canadian reggae fusion band Magic!, which had 180,000 downloads.

Total album sales for the week ended July 6 were 4.3 million, a 12 percent decline from the same week last year, Billboard said. Overall year-to-date album sales are 125.1 million, a 15 percent decrease from the same period last year.

Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

