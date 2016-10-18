Emmy-Award winning actress Janney gets star on Walk of Fame
LOS ANGELES "The West Wing" actress Allison Janney was joined by former co-star Richard Schiff as she received the 2,592nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.
Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry celebrated his 90th birthday on Tuesday by announcing that his first album of new music in 38 years would be released next year.
Called simply "Chuck," the album will consist mostly of new, original material recorded and produced by Berry, his record company said.
Berry's children, Charles Berry Jr. on guitar and Ingrid Berry on harmonica, form part of his backing band on the record. The specific date of the album's release was not mentioned.
"What an honor to be part of this new music," Berry Jr. said in a statement. “The St. Louis band, or as dad called us the Blueberry Hill Band, fell right into the groove and followed his lead. These songs cover the spectrum from hard-driving rockers to soulful thought-provoking time capsules of a life's work."
Berry said he was dedicating the new album to his wife of 68 years, Themetta. "My darlin’ I’m growing old! I’ve worked on this record for a long time. Now I can hang up my shoes!” the musician said in a statement.
With songs like "Maybellene," "Roll Over Beethoven" and "Johnny B. Goode" in the late 1950s, Berry helped lay the foundation for modern rock music and was a major influence on scores of 1960s bands, including the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.
The St. Louis, Missouri, songwriter and guitar player was given a Grammy lifetime achievement award in 1984 and was in the first class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees in 1986.
CANNES, France The much-anticipated BBC environmental series "Planet Earth II" narrated by British naturalist David Attenborough as well as the 2016 remake of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" are among the program to be screened at the annual Mipcom entertainment industry meeting, underway in Cannes this week.
LOS ANGELES U.S. television host Billy Bush is leaving the "Today" show, NBC said on Monday, after a 2005 video surfaced in which he and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made lewd comments about women.