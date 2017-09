NASHVILLE (Reuters) - The 2015 Country Music Association awards were handed out in Nashville on Wednesday in a live ABC television broadcast. Following is a list of key winners:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Girl Crush” Little Big Town

SONG OF THE YEAR (songwriters award)

“Girl Crush”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton, “Traveller”

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Little Big Town

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Florida Georgia Line