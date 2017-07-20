FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Malaysia bans 'Despacito' on state broadcaster for offensive lyrics
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Differences on healthcare plan unresolved
Politics
Differences on healthcare plan unresolved
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
Business
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 20, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 2 hours ago

Malaysia bans 'Despacito' on state broadcaster for offensive lyrics

2 Min Read

Singer Luis Fonsi performs at the 2015 Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Florida April 30, 2015.Carlo Allegri

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia has banned the catchy summer dance song "Despacito" from state radio and television broadcasts after critics in the Muslim-majority country complained the lyrics were obscene.

The ban was announced on the government's Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) on Wednesday by Salleh Said Keruak, the communications and multimedia minister, but the song can still be played on private stations and online platforms.

"As such, RTM will not be airing the song on any of its television or radio stations with immediate effect," the minister said in a statement to Reuters, adding that the decision followed complaints from the public.

"This decision applies only to RTM," he added. "All other TV and radio stations are guided by their own evaluation processes against the Communications and Multimedia Content Code."

The women's wing of a Malaysian Islamist party, Amanah, had called for a ban over the song's "obscene lyrics".

"I see this as a serious matter as the song is being sung by young people without knowing the real meaning of the words," Amanah official Atriza Umar said in a statement.

The song, first released in January in Spanish by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and rapper Daddy Yankee and then in a remixed version featuring Justin Bieber, has topped charts in 35 countries around the world and dominated radio.

Its 4.6 billion streams on leading platforms make it the most successful Spanish-language pop song of all time.

Malaysia has previously blocked the release of Hollywood movies deemed offensive to religious values. The release of Walt Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" was postponed this year after censors cut a "gay moment" in the film.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Emily Chow; Writing by Darren Schuettler; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.