Heavy metal band Disturbed pushes Luke Bryan off Billboard top spot
#Entertainment News
August 31, 2015 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

Heavy metal band Disturbed pushes Luke Bryan off Billboard top spot

Piya Sinha-Roy

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Heavy metal rockers Disturbed ousted country singer Luke Bryan from the top spot on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Monday.

“Immortalized,” the sixth studio record from Disturbed, sold 93,000 albums and 29,000 songs, and was streamed 3 million times, totaling 98,000 units.

Last week’s chart-topper, Luke Bryan’s “Kill The Lights,” dropped to No. 2 this week with 67,000 units, while rapper Dr Dre’s “Compton” stayed steady at No. 3 with another 61,000 units sold in the week ended Aug. 27.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

New entries on the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart this week include country musician Kip Moore’s “Wild Ones” at No. 4, “Great Unknown” from Matchbox 20 front man Rob Thomas at No. 6 and Swedish heavy metal band Ghost’s “Meliora” at No. 8.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single download sales, R. City’s “Locked Away” featuring Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine jumped two spaces to No. 1 with 91,000 downloads.

Next week’s chart is likely to reflect bumps in sales of songs and albums tied to artists who won and performed at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
