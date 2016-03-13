Eagles of Death Metal frontman apologizes for comments on Paris attack

Singer of Eagles of Death Metal, Jesse Hughes, is pictured at the concert at Debaser Medis in Stockholm, Sweden, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Vilhelm Stokstad/TT News Agency

(Reuters) - Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes has apologized for suggesting security guards at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris may have had advance knowledge of the Islamic State attack at the venue that left 89 people dead.

The California-based Eagles of Death Metal were playing at the Bataclan on Nov. 13, 2015 when gunmen stormed the venue and shot and killed concertgoers.

Hughes told Fox Business Network in an interview that aired on Wednesday that he learned six security guards failed to appear for work at the Bataclan the night of the attack and that “it seems rather obvious they had a reason not to show up.”

The owners of the Bataclan had disputed the suggestions Hughes made in the Fox Business Network interview, saying in a statement he had made “grave and defamatory accusations” even though “all the testimonies gathered to this day demonstrate the professionalism and courage” of the guards, according to the entertainment trade publication Variety.

Hughes later apologized for the comment in a statement on the band’s Facebook page on Friday.

“I humbly beg forgiveness from the people of France, the staff and security of the Bataclan, my fans, my family, friends and anyone else hurt or offended by the absurd accusations I made in my Fox Business Channel interview,” Hughes said.

He said the accusations were “unfounded and baseless.” Indicating he was under stress, Hughes said he has dealt with nightmares and attended therapy since witnessing the attack.